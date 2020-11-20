HokieHaven - USF commit intrigued by Hokie offer

USF commit intrigued by Hokie offer
When Desmond Mamudi committed to hometown South Florida in May, the Bulls beat out a number of other Group of Five programs.
An entry from Virginia Tech into his recruitment has certainly changed the picture. A school from the Power-5 will at the very least have its chance to sway him.
Not a premium subscriber? Join HokieHaven.com today and get a discounted membership and a $75 Nike gift card for Hokies gear! Click here for details.
After a great phone call with @CoachSparber @BillTeerlinck I am humbled to receive my first power 5 offer from The Virginia Tech University @CDS_FBall @jshea407 Go Hokies 🦃🧡🤎 pic.twitter.com/BuvCvbBNco— Desmond “Tank” Mamudi (@DMamudi) November 19, 2020
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news