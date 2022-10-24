News More News
Updated Virginia Tech depth chart: NC State

Virginia Tech's trip to Raleigh - like most games for the rest of the year - is a crucial one. Who is atop the two-deep?

Offense

Offensive skill
Quarterback Running back Tight end

Grant Wells

Malachi Thomas

Nick Gallo OR

Jason Brown

Keshawn King

Drake DeIuliis

Devin Farrell

Jalen Holston

Connor Blumrick

Chance Black

Dae'Quan Wright

No change here, though Gallo OR DeIuliis didn't bear itself out on the field against Miami: Gallo continues to play nearly every snap while DeIuliis gets second- or third-TE reps (Blumrick has played almost exclusively as a slot receiver, as well).

Receivers
Receiver Receiver Receiver

Kaleb Smith

Da'Wain Lofton

Jadan Blue

Christian Moss

Stephen Gosnell

Jaylen Jones

Gosnell has returned to practice according to Brent Pry, which is a good step toward reclaiming the position in practice that he hadn't given up on paper.

Offensive line
LT LG Center RG RT

Silas Dzansi

Jesse Hanson

Johnny Jordan

Kaden Moore

Parker Clements

Xavier Chaplin

Braelin Moore

Jack Hollifield

Brody Meadows

Bob Shick

No official changes here, though the staff showed against Miami that they may be willing to shuffle personnel just a bit to find the best combination (and any sort of improvement would be very welcome).

Defense

Defensive line
DE DT DT DE

TyJuan Garbutt

Norell Pollard

Josh Fuga OR

Jaylen Griffin OR

CJ McCray

Wilfried Pene

Mario Kendricks

Cole Nelson

Jorden McDonald



Josh Fuga moves past Mario Kendricks as the listed starter for one DT spot (though he already played more snaps last week anyway).

Kyree Moyston is no longer listed as third-stringer for one of the defensive end spots.

Linebacker
SAM MIKE WILL

Keonta Jenkins

Dax Hollifield

Alan Tisdale OR

JR Walker

Keshon Artis

Jayden McDonald

Keli Lawson

Jaden Keller

Jaden Keller's return to the depth chart as the third Will linebacker is a notable change (and his absence was odd for that contest), similar to Keli Lawson's spot on the opposite side. More depth is better, even if the distinction between "third, but not on the depth chart" and "this is officially a three-deep" is insignificant.

Secondary
CB Safety Safety CB

Mansoor Delane

Chamarri Conner

Nasir Peoples

Armani Chatman

DJ Harvey

Jalen Stroman

Ny'Quee Hawkins

Cam Johnson

Dorian Strong


Brion Murray

Major shakeup! True freshman Mansoor Delane is now listed as a starter, while previous starters Dorian Strong and Brion Murray fall down to third position. That's more meaningful for Murray (who appeared to get benched against Miami) than Strong (who is likely to miss yet another game with a hand injury, and will move back up the depth chart when healthy).

Special teams

Kicking teams
Punter Kicker KO Holder Snapper

Peter Moore

Will Ross

Kyle Lowe

Peter Moore

Justin Pollock

Nick Veltsistas

John Love

Luke Bussell

Enzo Anthony
Return teams
Kickoff Punt

Keshawn King

DJ Harvey

Chance Black

Will Kakavitsis

Cole Beck

Holloway

Tucker Holloway joins the punt return depth chart - and Brent Pry has mentioned that DJ Harvey's spot atop the punt-return depth chart is not set in stone. The practicalities of how the reps play out will be one storyline to watch.

