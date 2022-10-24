Virginia Tech's trip to Raleigh - like most games for the rest of the year - is a crucial one. Who is atop the two-deep?

Offense

Offensive skill Quarterback Running back Tight end Grant Wells Malachi Thomas Nick Gallo OR Jason Brown Keshawn King Drake DeIuliis Devin Farrell Jalen Holston Connor Blumrick Chance Black Dae'Quan Wright

No change here, though Gallo OR DeIuliis didn't bear itself out on the field against Miami: Gallo continues to play nearly every snap while DeIuliis gets second- or third-TE reps (Blumrick has played almost exclusively as a slot receiver, as well).

Receivers Receiver Receiver Receiver Kaleb Smith Da'Wain Lofton Jadan Blue Christian Moss Stephen Gosnell Jaylen Jones

Gosnell has returned to practice according to Brent Pry, which is a good step toward reclaiming the position in practice that he hadn't given up on paper.

Offensive line LT LG Center RG RT Silas Dzansi Jesse Hanson Johnny Jordan Kaden Moore Parker Clements Xavier Chaplin Braelin Moore Jack Hollifield Brody Meadows Bob Shick

No official changes here, though the staff showed against Miami that they may be willing to shuffle personnel just a bit to find the best combination (and any sort of improvement would be very welcome).

Defense

Defensive line DE DT DT DE TyJuan Garbutt Norell Pollard Josh Fuga OR Jaylen Griffin OR CJ McCray Wilfried Pene Mario Kendricks Cole Nelson Jorden McDonald





Josh Fuga moves past Mario Kendricks as the listed starter for one DT spot (though he already played more snaps last week anyway). Kyree Moyston is no longer listed as third-stringer for one of the defensive end spots.

Linebacker SAM MIKE WILL Keonta Jenkins Dax Hollifield Alan Tisdale OR JR Walker Keshon Artis Jayden McDonald Keli Lawson Jaden Keller

Jaden Keller's return to the depth chart as the third Will linebacker is a notable change (and his absence was odd for that contest), similar to Keli Lawson's spot on the opposite side. More depth is better, even if the distinction between "third, but not on the depth chart" and "this is officially a three-deep" is insignificant.

Secondary CB Safety Safety CB Mansoor Delane Chamarri Conner Nasir Peoples Armani Chatman DJ Harvey Jalen Stroman Ny'Quee Hawkins Cam Johnson Dorian Strong

Brion Murray

Major shakeup! True freshman Mansoor Delane is now listed as a starter, while previous starters Dorian Strong and Brion Murray fall down to third position. That's more meaningful for Murray (who appeared to get benched against Miami) than Strong (who is likely to miss yet another game with a hand injury, and will move back up the depth chart when healthy).

Special teams

Kicking teams Punter Kicker KO Holder Snapper Peter Moore Will Ross Kyle Lowe Peter Moore Justin Pollock Nick Veltsistas John Love Luke Bussell Enzo Anthony

Return teams Kickoff Punt Keshawn King DJ Harvey Chance Black Will Kakavitsis Cole Beck Holloway

Tucker Holloway joins the punt return depth chart - and Brent Pry has mentioned that DJ Harvey's spot atop the punt-return depth chart is not set in stone. The practicalities of how the reps play out will be one storyline to watch.