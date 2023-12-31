LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- The first full-padded workout of Under Armour Next All-America Game week went down on Sunday. The sun was out and the energy level seemingly rose accordingly, especially during the competition phase of the workout. Rivals had eyes on both sides, and here we focus on what Team Fire showcased.

1. WIDE RECEIVERS SET THE TONE

Cam Coleman

The one topic that has been talked about since media day check in is the strength of the wide receiver group on both sides, and it showed up all day long with Team Fire. Nobody made more plays than five-star Auburn signee Cam Coleman, who won down the field at will, winning at the catch point with elite bounce and strong hands to finish through contact with a defender or the turf. Fellow five-star Mike Matthews (Tennessee) also put on a clinic, especially from a route-running and technical standpoint. Another future Tiger made plays down the field, too, in Perry Thompson. Virginia Tech signee Chanz Wiggins and Oregon-bound Ryan Pellum also made plays in the one-on-one setting.

*****

2. MCKINLEY MAKING HEADLINES BEYOND RECRUITMENT

Dominick McKinley

Tennessee signee Jordan Ross was probably the top edge rusher on the day, winning with linear speed and a strong inside move on another rep, but there was no doubt who the top interior projection was on Sunday. Dominick McKinley showcased a total skillset while working on the inside. He collapsed the pocket with power in team sessions and showed off the extension on one rep in getting his assigned blocker on his backside. Many are interested in the Texas native because he remains unsigned with Texas A&M, Texas, LSU and Tennessee in heavy pursuit, but his play Sunday reminded many as to why the recruitment is so competitive. McKinley can win with raw power but also showcased technique, including a pretty swim move, to win reps with relative ease.

*****

3. DON'T SLEEP ON LAWS, ALTUNER AND BELL UP FRONT

There were many higher-ranked recruits going at it in the trenches Sunday, but less-heralded players made their mark anyway. Virginia Tech signee Emmett Laws, despite being the shortest defensive linemen on the roster, won all day long with leverage, power and quickness. Whether in the one-on-one session or in the team session, he continued to make plays in the backfield. The top interior blocker looked to be West Virginia signee Kyle Altuner, who showed strong hands and an anchor to win against big rushers. On the outside, Houston signee Ray'Quan Bell held his own against several rushers, working a wide base for a win against five-star Dylan Stewart to cap his day.

*****

4. SECONDARY FLASHERS

Xavier Filsaime

While the wideouts won the day, it didn't mean some secondary prospects didn't show out on occasion. Texas safety signee Xavier Filsaime followed up a strong debut workout with great work in full gear, winning several coverage reps at the catch point, including a diving pass breakup. No. 1-ranked DB and Georgia-bound Ellis Robinson looked the part for most of the day, finishing his workout with a diving interception in 11-on-11 work. Clemson signee Tavoy Feagin secured an interception on a short route and Auburn-bound Jalyn Crawford won multiple second level reps between one-on-ones and team work. Also flashing in both arenas was another future Longhorn in Jordon Johnson-Rubell. He worked well as a deep safety protecting the end zone and also found the football during man-coverage settings.

*****

5. QUARTERBACKS SETTLING IN

Dante Reno