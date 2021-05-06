 HokieHaven - Tyree Saunders is in the NCAA Transfer Portal
Tyree Saunders is in the NCAA Transfer Portal

The Hokies may lose a wide receiver before ever having the opportunity to get any production from him.

Tyree Saunders redshirted in 2020 as he worked through academic issues, and now is an entrant into the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The 6-0, 196-pounder was expected to have a big future in Blacksburg. While he may ultimately reverse course on joining the Portal, the official Virginia Tech roster has now removed him.

The three-star was the No. 100 wideout nationally in the 2020 class, and a member of Virginia Tech's Jacksonville consistent. While losing him is unlikely to jeopardize the Jacksonville pipeline, it is one less point of contact for players in the area to keep building the pipeline.

He spent much of the Fall out of team practices as he worked through an academic eligibility issue. However, he went through Spring with the squad, and the bright future he's shown the ability to work toward may very well be at another institution.

