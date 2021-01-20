HokieHaven - Tyrece Radford named co-ACC POTW

After a big week in Orange and Maroon, Hokies guard Tyrece Radford has been honored by the conference. The redshirt sophomore and former walk-on was named the co-ACC Player of the Week.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

From League release: Radford led Virginia Tech in scoring in two wins last week, averaging 19.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists in victories over then-No. 19 Duke (74-67) and Wake Forest (64-60). The native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, posted his first double-double of the season and the fourth of his career on Tuesday against Duke with 18 points and 12 rebounds, including four offensive, while also dishing out five assists – all three major categories were team highs on the night. He recorded his second 20-point outing of the season Sunday, pouring in 20 points at Wake Forest. He also had four rebounds, two assists and two steals. Radford shot 68.4% from the field for the week and also racked up 16 free-throw attempts, hitting 12 (75%).

Radford, a former walk-on and redshirt sophomore, joined Pitt's Justin Champagnie in earning distinction from the ACC. It is the first POTW honor for a Hokie since the opening week of the season, when forward Keve Aluma was the top player in the league.