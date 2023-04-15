The 6-0, 190-pounder is a three-star ranked the No. 17 rising senior in the Tar Heel State and the No. 39 running back nationally.

Virginia Tech has added piece No. 4! Mount Airy (N.C.) running back Tyler Mason has picked the Orange and Maroon.

Mason is the fourth commitment of the class, and the second-highest ranked, behind only quarterback Davi Belfort. With his pledge, he brings the Hokies' class to No. 31 nationally.

Mason is a highly-productive back in lower levels of high school ball in North Carolina. He led his team to a 15-1 record and a state championship this Fall in the 1A division. He carried the ball 173 times for 2309 yards (13.3 per carry) and 49 touchdowns. He also caught one 10-yard pass - his team only threw it 97 times all year, which makes sense given the productivity of the run game.

