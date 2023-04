Shortly before Virginia Tech kicked off the 2023 spring game, the Orange and Maroon picked up a major commitment.

Mount Airy (N.C.) 2024 running back Tyler Mason gave his word to the Hokies, becoming the fourth member of the class. The 6-0, 190-pounder is the No. 17 rising senior in North Carolina, and the No. 39 running back prospect nationally.

But what does his pledge mean for the future of the class and the Hokies' program?