Tyler Johnson hoping to figure things out in June

Ridgeway (Va.) Magna Vista wideout Tyler Johnson is a fast-riser in the 2022 class.

Nearly all off his recruiting attention has come within the past two months - at least from the perspective of reeling in scholarships - and he somewhat-suddenly has a couple dozen options, including a number of Power-5 programs. He's hoping to use visits during the month of June to figure out where and when he wants to narrow his recruiting focus.