Tyler Banks announcing finalists this Friday
Will Virginia Tech remain in the hunt for Crewe (Va.) Nottoway 2022 linebacker Tyler Banks? The Hokies will find out this weekend.
The 6-3, 230-pound three-star - who played primarily quarterback during his junior high school season, but can also slot in at tight end in college - will announce finalists Friday.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news