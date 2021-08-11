 HokieHaven - Tyler Banks announcing finalists this Friday
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-11 11:26:21 -0500') }} football Edit

Tyler Banks announcing finalists this Friday

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Will Virginia Tech remain in the hunt for Crewe (Va.) Nottoway 2022 linebacker Tyler Banks? The Hokies will find out this weekend.

The 6-3, 230-pound three-star - who played primarily quarterback during his junior high school season, but can also slot in at tight end in college - will announce finalists Friday.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}