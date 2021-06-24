Two pick up three-star rankings, VT class now No. 23 nationally

With those player now included in the Team Rankings formula, VT's Class of 2022 rises to No. 23 nationally at this early stage.

At the time each of them committed to the Orange and Maroon early this week, neither Matthre Hoffman nor Malcolm Jones had a ranking on Rivals.com. Following their pledges and a film review from the Rivals.com team of expert analysts, each has picked up a 5.5 three-star rating.

Hoffman committed to Virginia Tech Saturday afternoon while on his official visit to campus. Jones waited until he returned home Sunday evening and had a chance to speak with those close to him before taking the plunge Monday morning.

VT currently boasts 12 pledges, each and every one of them now considered a three-star prospect. However, there are a number of players who have the potential to climb in the rankings if they continue to show progression during their senior years. After a pandemic-altered junior season in which basically every player in the country put out less film than any past year, there may be more fluidity going forward for many.

At this stage, though, Hoffman and Jones have taken the very first step in that process, and the VT class looks all the better for it.