The Wade Trophy is awarded annually to the best player in college women's basketball. Since 2001 it has been presented to the WBCA NCAA Division I Player of the Year. First awarded in 1978. It is the oldest and most prestigious national player of the year honor in college women's basketball.

Amoore returns to the court following a tremendous junior season where she burst into the national spotlight after earning ACC Tournament MVP honors and helped lead the Hokies to the Final Four, winning Most Outstanding Player of the Seattle 3 Region.The Aussie averaged 16.3 points per game last season along with 4.9 assists and shot 35% from beyond the arc. She set a program record with 118 triples made and ranks third all-time in that category at VT. At 5-foot-6, she is hardly an imposing figure but her speed, strength and positioning allow her to affect so many aspects of the game. Last December, Amoore became the first player in program history to record a triple-double with a 24-point, 10-rebound, 11-assist effort vs. Nebraska.Her 118 triples last season were the second-most in the country behind Caitlin Clark's 140. The Aussie scored 20+ in 14 games, including five of the last six contests of the season. She also earned first team All-ACC honors and AP All-America Honorable Mention recognition.

She is on the Nancy Lieberman Award Watch List.

Kitley repeated as ACC Player of the Year last season after another dominant season where she was one of three athletes in the nation to average 18 points and 10.5 rebounds. She recorded 23 double-doubles and scored 20 or more 18 times throughout the season, with her season-high of 29 coming in the final regular season game at Georgia Tech. During her senior season she became Tech's all-time leader in points, field goals, blocks and double-doubles while also eclipsing 1,000 rebounds and 2,000 career points.She is the only VT athlete to be named first team All-ACC three times, All-Defensive twice and earn AP All-American recognition twice.

Kitley has been a finalist for the Lisa Leslie Award three times. In addition, last season she was a Naismith Trophy Finalist and on numerous other award watch lists.

The graduate student is also the two-time Kay Yow Scholar Athlete of the Year in the ACC.