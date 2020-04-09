Daleville (Va.) Lord Botetourt 2021 offensive lineman Troy Everett hails from just about half an hour away from Blacksburg. That's given him a lifelong familiarity - and fandom - of the Virginia Tech Hokies.

His most recent trip to campus - in the brief window between the planned Dead Period that lasted the month of February and the emergency one that was declared just a couple weeks later - saw him get to know the program and its coaches more closely than he had in the past. however, what he didn't get was an indication of when an offer from his childhood favorite may be coming.

"I talked to Coach Fu [head coach Justin Fuente] when I first got there for about 10 minutes," he said at the time. "Then I was around [offensive line coach Vance] Vice all day talking to him. Nothing about offers was ever brought up."