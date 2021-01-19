 HokieHaven - Treyveon Longmire trims to eight, including Hokies
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-19 09:08:51 -0600') }} football Edit

Treyveon Longmire trims to eight, including Hokies

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Although he holds nearly two dozen offers, Corbin (Ky.) 2022 athlete Tryveon Longmire wants to keep his recruitment manageable.

The 6-2, 175-pounder trimmed his list of options to eight last night. The Hokies are among the lucky few to make the cut.

Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Virginia, and West Virginia are the other programs currently in the mix for Longmire. Arkansas, Florida State, Nebraska, and Tennessee are among those who have offered, but are not currently under consideration.

