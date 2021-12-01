Tre Turner will skip the Hokies' bowl

After a season spent dealing with a freak medical occurrence and inconsistent quarterback play, Tre Turner will take no further risks. The senior wide receiver will opt out of Virginia Tech's bowl game, and instead turn his focus to preparing for the NFL.

Turner has already accepted his invitation to the Senior Bowl, so his decision not to take advantage of the 2020 eligibility freeze is no surprise. Given the hardships he's dealt with over the course of his career in Blacksburg, and particularly this season, it perhaps shouldn't come as a surprise that he's hanging 'em up one game early. With the decision to move on, he finishes his career fifth all time in receptions (134) and yards (2,292) in Virginia Tech history. His senior year, he caught 40 passes for a team-high 675 yards - though it's possible that teammate Tayvion Robinson, who already has four more catches on the year, surpasses him with a big game in the bowl.

