Tre Turner PFF Team of the Week, Senior Bowl Offensive POTW

Virginia Tech wide receiver Tre Turner had a nice Saturday. Among his seven catches was a 69-yard touchdown to open the scoring, and to set a ton in the 26-17 win over Georgia Tech.

For his efforts, Turner was named to the PFF national Team of the Week, and the Reese's Senior Bowl has named him its offensive player of the week.

The 6-2, 190-pound senior from Greensboro (N.C.) Northwest Guilford is a four-year contributor, and while he could take advantage of last year's eligibility freeze to play a fifth year in Blacksburg, performances like this indicate that the NFL is in his not-so-distant future.