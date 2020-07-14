HokieHaven - Tray Curry is a Hokie!

See the rest of this story - and everything else on HokieHaven.com by subscribing today. Better yet, for a limited time only, a $9.95 monthly subscription comes with a FREE $28 t-shirt. Click here for details !

The 6-4, 200-pounder had been widely considered a Tennessee lean - to the extent that he had to fend off rumors over the weekend that he was already a Vols pledge - but popped for the Orange and Maroon today.

The No. 16 player in the state of Tennessee and the No. 91 wide receiver nationally, Curry is a mid-three-star, making him one of the five highest-ranked players in the Hokies' class. With his pledge, the 14-man group climbs to the No. 45 class in the country.

As a junior, Curry caught 30 passes for 55 yards (18.5 per catch) and seven touchdowns, added 64 rushes for 665 yards (10.4 per tote) and a team-leading 11 scores on the ground. His overall athleticism is underscored by the fact that he first burst onto the scene as a Division I prospect on the basketball court before opting to focus on the gridiron.

By beating out programs like Ole Miss, Nebraska, and Tennessee for his commitment, the Hokies have certainly landed the player for whom they had the most impressive competition in the 2021 cycle to date (barring players who previously committed but are no longer slated to be Hokies).

Stay tuned for much more to come on Curry's commitment.