Transfer Portal Impact: Grading the ACC
The addition of the transfer portal to college football has been one of the biggest developments in recent years, as players now have more information than ever when it comes to seeking a new school to attend. Instead of getting permission from their current schools in order to transfer, and in many cases being blocked from certain schools, players now have the ability to transfer to another school freely.
Pretty much every team in college football has been touched by the portal in one way or another, whether it’s players coming or going, and it’s only likely to continue once depth charts shake out after spring football.With that in mind, we went through every name that has been publicly tied to the portal (the actual portal database isn’t public).
This week, we are grading each Power Five conference based on the impact of the transfers gained or lost by each programs. Today we examine the ACC.
MORE: Big Ten grades | SEC
BOSTON COLLEGE
Additions: TE Danny Dalton (Penn State), OL Hayden Mahoney (Miami)
Subtractions: QB Johnny Langan (Rutgers)
Currently in the Portal: None
Grade: B -- The Eagles have added two players from fellow Power Five programs, with both expected to contribute right away in 2019. Langan is a loss of depth in the quarterback room, but he wasn't expected to see much action, if any, going forward.
CLEMSON
Additions: None
Subtractions: QB Kelly Bryant (Missouri)
Currently in the Portal: None
Grade: INC -- The Tigers had several players transfer out a year ago, but that's not the case so far this year, as the long defection is Bryant, who would have exhausted his eligibility had he not transferred after four games in 2018.
DUKE
Additions: None
Subtractions: DB Jordan Hayes (UCF), WR Keyston Fuller (Richmond), DB Brandon Feamster (Richmond)
Currently in the Portal: DE Chidi Okonya, DE Terrell Lucas
Entered the Portal but Returned to Team: WR Aaron Young
Grade: C -- Hayes is the only loss that might have a noticeable impact on the Blue Devils in 2019, although if Okonya and Lucas do end up elsewhere, losing five scholarship players would be a blow to the program's depth.
FLORIDA STATE
Additions: QB Alex Hornibrook (Wisconsin), QB Jordan Travis (Louisville), QB Wyatt Rector (Western Michigan), TE Ryan Roberts (Northern Illinois),
Subtractions: WR George Campbell (Penn State)
Currently in the portal: QB Deondre Francois, RB Amir Rasul, TE Naseir Upshur
Players who entered the portal but returned to team: OL Landon Dickerson
Grade: B- --- Losing Francois is a big blow, but considering his off-field issues, it may have been unavoidable either way. In need of depth at quarterback, the Noles landed three transfers, one who could have an immediate impact in Hornibrook and two that could compete for the starting job in the future in Travis and Rector. Campbell is a former five-star who has never made an impact and wasn't likely in the team's plans for 2019.
GEORGIA TECH
Additions: WR Marquez Ezzard (Miami), TE Tyler Davis (UConn), OL Jared Southers (Vanderbilt)
Subtractions: OL Parker Braun (Texas)
Currently in the Portal: None
Grade: B- -- The Yellow Jackets would have likely gotten an A here had it not been for the departure of Braun, one of the team's best overall players from 2018. Adding a talented wide receiver like Ezzard with multiple years of eligibility left is big, and Davis and Southers will be counted on to come in and contribute right away.
LOUISVILLE
Additions: OL/TE Ean Pheifer (Vanderbilt), OL TJ McCoy (Florida), LB TJ Holl (Colgate)
Subtractions: QB Jordan Travis (Florida State), LB Jonathan Greenard (Florida)
Currently in the Portal: RB Trey Smith, WR Corey Reed, DL Allen Love, LB Kam Jones
Grade: C+ -- The roster turnover process is in full swing at Louisville, and at least a few contributing players are headed out the door. Travis had already decided to leave before the new staff was in place and could have factored into the quarterback competition, while Greenard pretty much had his mind made up to leave in the fall as well. McCoy and Pheifer are intriguing adds that will at least provide depth, while Holl, a very productive player at the FCS level, could make the biggest impact in 2019.
MIAMI
Additions: QB Tate Martell (Ohio State), RB Asa Martin (Auburn), WR KJ Osborn (Buffalo), OT Tommy Kennedy (Butler), DE Trevon Hill (Virginia Tech), DE Chigozie Nnoruka (UCLA), Jaelan Phillips (UCLA), Bubba Bolden (USC)
Subtractions: WR Lawrence Cager (Georgia), WR Marquez Ezzard (Georgia Tech), OL Hayden Mahoney (Boston College)
Currently in the portal: QB Cade Weldon
Players who entered the portal but returned to team: WR Jeff Thomas
Grade: A -- The U is quickly become Grad Transfer U, with several big name additions coming over the past few months. Martell is obviously the biggest piece, and he will be eligible in 2019. Phillips is a proven college talent and a former five-star, but injuries caused him to give up the game for a brief time while at UCLA. With so many experienced names coming in, even if a few don't pan out this will still go down as a win for the Canes.
N.C. STATE
Additions: WR Tabari Hines (Oregon), DE Jeffrey Gunter (Coastal Carolina), LB Levi Jones (USC)
Subtractions: OL Phillip Walton (Charlotte)
Currently in the Portal: DE Joe Babros, DE Devontae McCrae,
Grade: B -- The Wolfpack didn't lose any players of consequence and added a potential impact player for 2019 in Hines, who has already shown an ability to have success in the ACC from his time at Wake Forest. Gunter and Jones will both have to sit a year, but both have a chance to be starters in the future.
NORTH CAROLINA
Additions: None
Subtractions: DB Caleb Rozar (Alabama State), OT Tyler Pritchett (Jacksonville State)
Currently in the Portal: QB Manny Miles, LB Malik Robinson
Grade: C -- The Tar Heels aren't losing any players of consequence but also haven't added any as well. Considering the lack of talent on the roster, it wouldn't be shocking to see the Heels hit the transfer market following the conclusion of spring when a few new names shake loose.
PITTSBURGH
Additions: TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart (Rutgers), OL Nolan Ulizo (Michigan)
Subtractions: None
Currently in the Portal: RB Jason Edwards
Grade: C+ -- The Panthers are taking a big of a flier on Griffin-Stewart and Ulizo, hoping that each can provide some depth and perhaps turn into a starter this fall. The fact that the Panthers haven't lost any players is a win, though, and even if Edwards decides to leave it shouldn't have much of an impact.
SYRACUSE
Additions: None
Subtractions: None
Currently in the Portal: DB Devin Butler, DB Nadarius Fagan
Grade: INC -- The Orange have yet to have any additions nor any official subtractions yet, but that could change by the time the 2019 rolls around depending on how things shake out with the depth chart in the spring.
VIRGINIA
Additions: OL Alex Gellerstedt (Penn State)
Subtractions: OL RJ Proctor (Oklahoma), LB Dominic Sheppard (UTSA)
Currently in the Portal: WR Wooby Theork-Youman
Grade: C -- The loss of Proctor is a big one, especially considering the fact that he's likely going to step into the starting lineup for a playoff contender in 2019. Gellerstedt will serve as a replacement, at least in terms of depth, but the Cavaliers have come up on the short end of the portal so far.
VIRGINIA TECH
Additions: QB Braxton Burmeister (Oregon)
Subtractions: QB Josh Jackson (Maryland), WR Sean Savoy (Maryland), WR Samuel Denmark (Coastal Carolina), OL D’Andre Plantin (North Texas), DE Trevon Hill (Miami), DT Cam Goode (UCF), DT Darius Fullwood (William & Mary), LB Aundre Kearney (UCF)
Currently in the portal: WR Eric Kumah, TE Chris Cunningham, WR Jordan Jefferson, DB DJ Crossen
Players who entered the portal but returned to team: QB Hendon Hooker, RB Deshawn McClease
Grade: D -- This is a tough one for the Hokies as several contributing players are now headed elsewhere, including a trio to Power Five programs. Jackson had his share of issues while with the Hokies, but his talent and playmaking ability is undeniable, so losing him and replacing him on the roster with Burmeister hurts. This many players transferring in any offseason isn't a good look, but Virginia Tech fans will hope it's just a one-year anomaly.
WAKE FOREST
Additions: DE Miles Fox (Old Dominion)
Subtractions: None
Currently in the Portal: None
Grade: B -- The Demon Deacons have added just one player thus far, but have yet to lose any to the portal either. Fox is an accomplished FBS player and if healthy, should step into the starting lineup and have an immediate impact as a pass rusher in 2019.