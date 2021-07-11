Top -instate 2023 Mathias Barnwell down to seven
Ever since his decommitment from Penn State, Virginia Tech has been a major factor for Fredericksburg (Va.) Riverbend 2023 tight end/athlete Mathias Barnwell.
Now, the Hokies know they'll be in it for the long haul. Barnwell announces a group of seven top schools, with VT prominently featured.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news