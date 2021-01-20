HokieHaven - Top in-state 2023 prospect back on the market

By the time he committed to Penn State back in June, Spotsylvania (Va.) 2023 tight end Mathias Barnwell was only nominally considering Virginia Tech. Now that Barnwell has decommitted from the Nittany Lions, though, you can expect the Orange and Maroon to take another run at him.

The Hokies were nominally a finalist for the 6-5, 240-pounder, while Tennessee was further window dressing for the prospect who was all Nittany Lion at the time he committed. Duke, Maryland, Ole Miss, Nebraska, and UVa were among the others to enter the mix but finished even further back of the Hokies and Vols.

Now that he's split from PSU once - and the situation at Tennessee is completely altered (pending the outcome of penalties issued with their current NCAA violations) - VT may have the opportunity to hop right to the front of the queue to re-court him.

A slightly reconfigured coaching staff has taken pride in the vigor with which it's canvassing home turf, with multiple graduate assistants primarily focusing on Virginia and nearby Maryland. New linebackers coach Jack Tyler is the latest Virginia native to go from former Hokie player to current Hokie coach. And offers to players still in middle school have been a show of force that VT is serious about the Commonwealth.

Could Barnwell's recruitment be one that helps the Hokies turn the tide and become a major player for top Virginians once more? The future four-star will likely take his time on the second trip through the recruiting process, but you can be certain a renewed urgency from the coaching staff will make for a more competitive recruitment this time. Barnwell is one of five in-state players holding an offer in the class at this time.

VT has yet to land a recruit in the 2022 or 2023 class - and is still showing interest in some players from the Class of 2021 in the lead-up to the traditional signing period in February. VT signed 25 recruits in the early period back in December.