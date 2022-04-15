Top-flight OL Kam Pringle interested in a VT return

FORT MILL, S.C. - Virginia Tech's new staff is working on leveling up its recruiting. That'll be important if the coaches want a chance with Dorchester (S.C.) Woodland offensive lineman Kan Pringle.

The 6-7, 305-pounder is a top-20 player in the Class of 2024 - ranked No. 15 overall - and the No. 2 offensive tackle nationally in his year. Fortunately, he's already gotten a taste of Blacksburg, and is interested in making his way back.