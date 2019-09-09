Grimes is one of the nation's top prospects overall in the class, and has offers coast-to-coast. The four-star has narrowed his list to 13 schools, and Virginia Tech makes the cut.

Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, South Carolina, Texas, Texas A&M, and Virginia join VT on the list. Perhaps tellingly, the Hokies and Hoos both have question marks next to their names, after months of an impression that the top in-state player has been focusing most of his effort on programs with a more national profile.

Multiple tentatively-planned visits to Blacksburg have failed to come to fruition, and Virginia Tech will have to put in a massive effort to remain a serious player for Grimes, who at an early point had visited VT nearly as many times as he'd seen all other programs combined.

The 6-1, 180-pounder is the No. 22 overall player nationally in the 2021 class, and the second-best cornerback in the current Rivals.com rankings. The Hokies haven't landed the top player on home territory since running back David Wilson in the 2009 class.