The 6-3, 265-pounder is a three-star ranked the No. 26 rising senior in Ohio, and becomes the third-highest-ranked player in the Hokies' class of 2024.

Commitment No. 6 is here! Hudson (Ohio) 2024 offensive lineman Tommy Ricard has committed to Virginia Tech.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Virginia Tech offered Ricard the weekend of the annual Spring Game in Blacksburg. He picked the Hokies over other Power-5 offers from Boston College, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, and West Virginia.

With his commitment, Virginia Tech's six-man class climbs back up to No. 34 nationally in the Rivals.com Team Recruiting Rankings.

Ricard helped lead Hudson to the Region 5 final as a junior, where the Explorers fell to eventual state runner-up (and perennial power) Archbishop Hoban. Hudson averaged 240.3 rush yards per game on 5.3 per carry over the course of the season.

• See the Virginia Tech recruiting class and Rivals.com Team Recruiting Rankings with Ricard in the fold.

• What will he bring on the field? Take a look at Ricard's junior highlight reel to find out.

• Chat about his commitment and all things Hokies and recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler.

Stay tuned for much more to come on Ricard's commitment.