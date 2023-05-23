Tommy Ricard is a Hokie!
Commitment No. 6 is here! Hudson (Ohio) 2024 offensive lineman Tommy Ricard has committed to Virginia Tech.
The 6-3, 265-pounder is a three-star ranked the No. 26 rising senior in Ohio, and becomes the third-highest-ranked player in the Hokies' class of 2024.
Virginia Tech offered Ricard the weekend of the annual Spring Game in Blacksburg. He picked the Hokies over other Power-5 offers from Boston College, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, and West Virginia.
With his commitment, Virginia Tech's six-man class climbs back up to No. 34 nationally in the Rivals.com Team Recruiting Rankings.
Ricard helped lead Hudson to the Region 5 final as a junior, where the Explorers fell to eventual state runner-up (and perennial power) Archbishop Hoban. Hudson averaged 240.3 rush yards per game on 5.3 per carry over the course of the season.
----
