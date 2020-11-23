HokieHaven - Time running short on the Fuente experiment

Time running short on the Fuente experiment
This was supposed to be 'the year' for Virginia Tech. Finally, the roster holes left by the previous staff had been papered over. Finally, the need to start multiple true freshmen at key positions was fixed through recruiting and retention. Finally, this was Justin Fuente's program.
Not a premium subscriber? Join HokieHaven.com today and get a discounted membership and a $75 Nike gift card for Hokies gear! Click here for details.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news