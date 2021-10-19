Three-Point Stance: Ten best jobs, Ed Orgeron, hot seat

Rivals National Columnist Mike Farrell is here with an updated list of the 10 best jobs in college football, five fun places for Ed Orgeron to land as head coach and the next five coaches to be fired.

1. THE 10 BEST JOBS IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Nick Saban (USA Today Sports Images)

With Ed Orgeron out at LSU, where does this job stand? It’s a top five job in my book. 1. Alabama — What Nick Saban has built will take a long time, and some bad hires, to tear down. There is a standard there like no other. 2. Ohio State — The Buckeyes are the king of the north and nothing is going to change that anytime soon. Nothing. 3. Georgia — The Bulldogs were outside my top five last time I ranked these, but the continued recruiting and now a march toward another playoff adds to their massive in-state and geographic recruiting advantage. 4. LSU - The Tigers were outside my top five as well but move up more because of others sliding down. And they have the best recruiting advantage in all of college football. 5. Texas — The in-state recruiting advantage is still there for the right coach and the move to the SEC strengthens the Longhorns' case as a top five job. 6. USC — The Trojans have slid on my list because of constant dysfunction but the right coach can have them back on top of the college football world — or at least near the top. 7. Clemson — I had the Tigers as a top five program mainly because of the consistent success on the field but with the struggles this season and a not-so-favorable recruiting location, they are a tough job for anyone not named Dabo Swinney. 8. Oklahoma — The SEC move is a big one and consistent winning keeps the Sooners firmly entrenched in the top 10. 9. Florida — This is a precarious position as Dan Mullen hasn’t recruited as well as hoped but the Gators are still the top program in the most talent rich state around. 10. Texas A&M — You could make a case for others here but being an SEC team in the state of Texas keeps the Aggies at No. 10. The Longhorns moving into the conference doesn’t help.

*****

2. FIVE POSSIBLE LANDING SPOTS FOR ED ORGERON

Ed Orgeron (USA Today Sports Images)

Ahhh Ed Orgeron. A great, great recruiter. A failure at Ole Miss and a massive success at LSU with some big moments in between at USC. So what’s next? Here are five very interesting landing spots for Orgeron. They aren’t super realistic but they are fun to ponder. 1. Miami - If there's one thing we know that Orgeron can do is recruit, and he does that with the best of them. The U has struggled in recent years to keep the top talent In Dade and Broward counties home, but Coach O would absolutely be able to fix that. Orgeron was a very successful defensive line coach at The U back in the glory days so he knows the tradition well. Is he a good enough coach to turn it around? I’m not sure but imagine the roster talent? 2. USC - Orgeron has plenty of experience in Los Angeles as he was twice the defensive coordinator for the Trojans, and then became the interim head coach after Lane Kiffin was fired on the tarmac at LAX. He was 6-2 as the interim man there and could bring the fire and passion that was never there under Clay Helton. Oh, and again, imagine the recruiting. 3. Florida (if Dan Mullen takes an NFL job) - Should Mullen opt for a gig at the NFL level, it might behoove the Gators brass to take a long look at Coach O, who has done very well in their head-to-head matchups. There's obviously a ton of talent available, and one would imagine that he would relish the chance to take on the Tigers every year while having similar athletes. He’s owned Mullen the last two years with nearly half his roster gone so he might be the better coach. 4. Ole Miss (if Kiffin got the LSU job) - If Kiffin and Orgeron were to swap jobs, that would create another wrinkle in the already interesting rivalry between these two schools. Orgeron would be heading back to the place where he got his first head coaching gig and would be looking to right some wrongs he made in the process. He’s a different and more mature coach now and the results would likely be much better. 5. Florida State - Even though Coach O has never spent any time in the ACC (his Miami and Syracuse days were in the Big East), the Florida State job would make for a great landing spot for him. The Seminoles have tons of in-state talent, a more manageable path to the playoff, and a lot of resources and tradition in the program.

*****

3. THE FIVE HOTTEST SEATS IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Scott Frost (USA Today Sports Images)