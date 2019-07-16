Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with thoughts on ACC recruiting, some huge ACC commitments and some random recruiting thoughts.

1. CHECKING IN ON ACC RECRUITING

D.J. Uiagalelei

Let’s take a look at each conference over the next few weeks as we hit the summer lull in recruiting and see who’s been doing the best and who’s been struggling. We continue today with the ACC. Dominating – Clemson – The Tigers are running away with the ACC on the field and are dominating off the field in recruiting. This is likely to be the best recruiting class in the program’s history as they already have numerous five-stars and are involved with so many more. So Close – Miami, North Carolina, Florida State – The ‘Canes are putting together a very strong recruiting class with quantity and quality while North Carolina is one of the surprises of the country under Mack Brown and is killing it. Florida State has a gaudy average star ranking and Willie Taggart continues to add quality to the class. Struggling – Virginia Tech – With only six commitments and not a lot of momentum, things are puzzling in Blacksburg. A big season will be needed for recruiting to get a boost. Quietly Impressive – Georgia Tech, Pitt – Georgia Tech was one of the early surprises of the 2020 class and the Yellow Jackets are fifth in the conference, which bodes well for the future. I like what Pitt is doing as the Panthers continue to land quality players from Florida. Happy With Headliners – NC State, Boston College – Wide receiver Porter Rooks is a huge in-state commitment for the Wolfpack and the only four-star in the class so far. Offensive tackle Kevin Pyne is one of the highest-ranked recruits in the Rivals era for Boston College and has the potential to be a great one. Small But Good – Virginia, Duke – The Cavaliers and Blue Devils don’t have a ton of commitments but their average star ranking is solid, especially for two programs that have high academic standards.

2. RECENT ACC COMMITMENTS I LIKE

