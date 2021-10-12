Three Hokies named to ESPN's midseason all-ACC team

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech DB Chamarri Conner, PR Tayvion Robinson and CB Jermaine Waller were named to ESPN’s All-ACC Midseason Team compiled by ESPN.com writers David Hale and Andrea Adelson. Tech’s trio of honorees is tied with Pitt for the most of any ACC program.

Conner (6-0, 205) has started all five games at nickel, is tied for third on the Hokies with 3.5 TFL this season and ranks fourth on the team with 30 tackles (17 solo). The Jacksonville, Florida native earned ACC Defensive Back of the Week honors after he led the team in tackles and recorded the game-sealing interception in Tech’s 17-10 win over North Carolina.

Robinson (5-10, 187) currently leads the ACC with 150 punt return yards. The Virginia Beach, Virginia product is one of just two ACC players with a punt return TD in 2021. He earned ACC Co-Specialist of the week honors after producing a 60-yard punt return TD vs. Richmond, the longest punt return in the ACC this season. Robinson also owns 19 receptions for 219 yards with two TDs in 2021.

Waller (6-1, 180) leads the ACC and is tied for the FBS lead with four interceptions on the season, recording one in every game except Richmond. He was named to the PFF College Team of the Week on Monday after registering a 28-yard INT return TD vs. Notre Dame. The Washington D.C. native is one of just two Power Five players with four interceptions and an interception return TD. He currently leads the ACC with 67 interception return yards, while his six passes defensed are tied for second in the ACC.

The Hokies (3-2, 1-0 ACC) return to conference action vs. Pitt (4-1, 1-0 ACC) at 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday in Lane Stadium. The game featuring the only two ACC Coastal division teams with an undefeated conference record will be televised on ESPN2.