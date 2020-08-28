 HokieHaven - The impact: NC State game pushed back
The impact: NC State game pushed back

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

For the third time, Virginia Tech knows who its opening contest of the 2020 season will be against - of course, the uncertainty strongly indicated by that phrasing (three different teams!) is still in play.

The Big Ten canceled all non-conference games - then its season entirely - removing the Nittany Lions from Week One. This week, after NC State paused all athletically-related activities following a coronavirus outbreak among its student-athletes, the planned season-opening game was pushed back to Week Three of the ACC's adjusted schedule (a built-in bye week to accommodate such moves).

That means the season is pushed back a week for the Hokies, and the first game will now take place Sept. 19 against Virginia.

What does it all mean?

