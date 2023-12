With last week's announcement that cornerback Dorian Strong will return for his fifth year of eligibility, Virginia Tech's defense got a major boost.

Not only was Strong the single most-used player on the defense (657 snaps, barely edging out Mansoor Delane's 651), he was also among the best cornerbacks in not just the ACC, but the entire country.

His return sets the Orange and Maroon up to have incredible success defending against the pass in 2024.