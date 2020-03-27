News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-27 19:00:50 -0500') }} football Edit

The impact: Hokies miss on TreVeyon Henderson

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

In a refrain that's been all-too familiar in the past three years or so, the Hokies' top recruiting target is off the board, and not to VT.

How will the staff handle the loss of Hopewell (Va.) running back TreVeyon Henderson to Ohio State? What are the next steps in running back recruiting? What's broken about the in-state recruiting results in the past several years?

If you aren't yet a HokieHaven subscriber, join today and GET FREE GEAR by clicking here. Join our community!

The running back board

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}