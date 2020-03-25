Last week saw Mike Young's Hokies experience a recruiting windfall. Within 24 hours of each other, forwards David N'Guessan and Gill Williamson opted to continue their hoops careers in Blacksburg.

N'Guessan is the more high-profile of the two, a 6-8, 195-pounder who plays his high school ball at hoops factory Mount Zion Prep. In tandem with the 6-7 Williamson, soon to graduate from Richmond St. Christopher, that's a lot of frontcourt help added in one day.