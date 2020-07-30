HokieHaven - The impact: Caleb Farley to forgo 2020 season

Virginia Tech's top returning player announced yesterday that he won't play football this Fall, instead preparing for the 2021 NFL Draft.

It's a reasonable decision from a personal standpoint: not only have individuals in Farley's age range experienced serious health effects (including some deaths) from the novel coronavirus, the opportunity for college-aged individuals to spread the virus to more vulnerable populations among their families and communities is a frightening one. The long-term effects on otherwise insignificant-seeming battles with the illness remain to be seen as well (and for an aspiring professional athlete, lung/respiratory complications are not ideal).

The combination of those factors will see the preseason All-American remain off the field - and away from the crowds that college football draws - this Fall. He's the first major name to make this call, but likely won't be the last.

What will it mean for the team, though?