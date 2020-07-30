HokieHaven - The impact: Caleb Farley to forgo 2020 season

The impact: Caleb Farley to forgo 2020 season
Virginia Tech's top returning player announced yesterday that he won't play football this Fall, instead preparing for the 2021 NFL Draft.
It's a reasonable decision from a personal standpoint: not only have individuals in Farley's age range experienced serious health effects (including some deaths) from the novel coronavirus, the opportunity for college-aged individuals to spread the virus to more vulnerable populations among their families and communities is a frightening one. The long-term effects on otherwise insignificant-seeming battles with the illness remain to be seen as well (and for an aspiring professional athlete, lung/respiratory complications are not ideal).
The combination of those factors will see the preseason All-American remain off the field - and away from the crowds that college football draws - this Fall. He's the first major name to make this call, but likely won't be the last.
What will it mean for the team, though?
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news