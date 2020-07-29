HokieHaven - Report: Caleb Farley will skip 2020 season

According to ESPN reporter Adam Schefter, Farley becomes the first (likely of many) college players to skip the 2020 season in order to avoid exposure to the novel coronavirus - and to prepare for an NFL future down the road.

After testing the NFL Draft waters following his redshirt sophomore season, but opting to return to Blacksburg, Caleb Farley won't suit up again as a Hokie after all.

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley, a projected first-round pick, is the first college player to opt out of the coming season, a source tells ESPN. Farley will spend the year training for the NFL draft. He has seen NFL players opt out and is uncomfortable with playing this year.

Here is former Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley’a announcement that he is opting out of the college football season to train and turn pro, sent to ESPN: pic.twitter.com/5j4FmQvGKy

Farley was a four-star athlete from Maiden (N.C.) in the 2017 class, with the potential to contribute as a receiver or defensive back at the next level. After bouncing back and forth during his spring practice sessions as an early enrollee, he tore his ACL prior to his true freshman season, and spent that year learning defense, rather than sticking to the receiver position that the program announced for him over the Summer.

While he had occasional struggles as an unexpected starter during his redshirt freshman season - the VT secondary slumped to No. 80 nationally in pass-efficiency against in an overall down year - he was exceptional in his second year at the position. Just 18 passes were completed against him all year, and he broke up 12 passes while intercepting four during the season. Farley also made 20 total tackles.

As the NCAA and Power-5 conferences seem intent on forging ahead with a 2020 season in the midst of a global pandemic (albeit one whose global scale has shrunk to include almost exclusively the United States, Mexico, and Sweden among developed nations), it's likely that many others will follow suit and opt out of putting their health at risk.

