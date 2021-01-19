 HokieHaven - The impact: Brock Hoffman returns
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-19 07:59:38 -0600') }} football Edit

The impact: Brock Hoffman returns

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech got some good news Friday evening with the announcement that starting center Brock Hoffman would return for his senior year.

The 6-3, 317-pounder was an every-down contributor when healthy (and not pulled for disciplinary issues) as the Hokies had their best performance up front in recent history. What does his return mean for the next edition of the Hokies?

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

The team

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}