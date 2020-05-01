News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-01 09:54:48 -0500') }} football Edit

The HokieHaven Sweet Sixteen: May edition

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech, after a very small 2020 class, should have plenty of room for the 2021 group. With three commitments already in the fold, we look at some of the top targets to fill the remaining slots.

Since every feature needs a catchy name, it's the Sweet Sixteen - and that means 16 top targets.

The Sweet Sixteen

The Sweet Sixteen philosophy: players are ranked based on a combination of factors: their overall talent, positional need, and the Hokies' likelihood of landing them. Those factors are blended together (yes, somewhat subjectively)

1) Safety Jalen Stroman

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}