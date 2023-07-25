The Virginia Tech Hokies will begin Year Two of the Brent Pry era under the lights in Lane Stadium. The Atlantic Coast Conference's TV partnership will provide even more exposure. The ACC Huddle studio show will be on the road every weekend of the 2023 football season, and it will begin its journey in Blacksburg.

Virginia Tech will face Old Dominion at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2 on the ACC Network. The Orange and Maroon fell to the Monarchs in Norfolk last season, and will be looking for a measure of revenge, in addition to getting the season off on the right foot. After a 3-8 record in Pry's first season, a return to postseason play may very well hinge upon taking care of Group of Five opponents. The ACC Huddle will broadcast from campus Saturday morning and provide additional content throughout the day (similar to ESPN's flagship program, College Gameday), while other ACC Network programming will be in Blacksburg Friday, as well. The Hokies' Saturday evening game is the centerpiece of a weekend that sees ACC programs playing on five straight days, Thursday evening through Labor Day.