Welcome to the Hokie Haven Sweet 16! The top 16 uncommitted players on the board, by a combination of need, timeline, talent, and attainability. There has been a ton of change since the last edition, with some prospect who were rosy on the Hokies in February no longer feeling that way - with many of them off the board to other programs already.

There's an inherent subjectivity to this process, but keep in mind that this is a wishlist of realistic prospects (based on that combination of factors), not necessarily the top of the coaches' board or a prediction of who ends up in the class.