Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.
Welcome to the Hokie Haven Sweet 16! The top 16 uncommitted players on the board, by a combination of need, timeline, talent, and attainability. There has been a ton of change since the last edition, with some prospect who were rosy on the Hokies in February no longer feeling that way - with many of them off the board to other programs already.
There's an inherent subjectivity to this process, but keep in mind that this is a wishlist of realistic prospects (based on that combination of factors), not necessarily the top of the coaches' board or a prediction of who ends up in the class.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!
1 Wide receiver Chanz Wiggins
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.