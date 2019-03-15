CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

Tate Martell AP Images

The addition of the transfer portal to college football has been one of the biggest developments in recent years, as players now have more information than ever when it comes to seeking a new school. Instead of getting permission from their current schools in order to transfer, and in many cases being blocked from certain schools, players now have the ability to transfer to another school freely. Pretty much every team in college football has been affected by the portal in one way or another, whether it’s players coming or going, and it’s only likely to continue once depth charts shake out after spring football. With that in mind, we went through every name that has been publicly tied to the portal (the actual portal database isn’t public) - and the school they are transferring to or from - to find the 10 Power Five programs most impacted by the portal since its introduction in October. MORE: Three-Point Stance on SEC, five-star leans, freshmen to watch | Ask Farrell: Is Urban Meyer inching toward USC?

PENN STATE - 18 players

ARKANSAS - 16 PLAYERS

Ben Hicks AP Images

VIRGINIA TECH - 15 PLAYERS

ARIZONA STATE - 14 PLAYERS

UCLA - 14 PLAYERS

MIAMI - 12 PLAYERS

VANDERBILT - 11 PLAYERS

Justice Shelton-Mosley AP Images

USC - 10 PLAYERS

ARIZONA - 10 PLAYERS

FLORIDA STATE - 9 PLAYERS