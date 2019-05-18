Myles Tate has been one of the breakout performers so far this travel season in the southeast. Playing with Upward Stars out of South Carolina in the Adidas Gauntlet, the Class of 2020 point guard is currently averaging 16 points per game along with a few assists and rebounds in the Gauntlet. Tate’s recruitment has picked up lately as well. South Carolina was the first school to come in with an offer earlier this year. Clemson and Virginia Tech both offered following the live period last month. Butler, Georgia and Virginia have also been in contact with him lately.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

Tate talked about recent offers and new interest. Butler: “They are really making me a priority and I like that. The head coach knows a lot about being a point guard as well. I plan on visiting there soon.” Clemson: “I like Clemson a lot. They are in the ACC, so that’s big. They also have a good program and a great coaching staff.” Georgia: “It’s a good school and it’s in the SEC. They always have a tough team. I talked to Tom Crean and he said he likes me as a point guard and wants to build a relationship.” South Carolina: “I love South Carolina. They have a great staff there and a great program. I like what they have going on.” Virginia: “I’ve been getting a lot of mail from them. I talked to Coach [Orlando] Vandross and he said he likes me as a point guard.” Virginia Tech: “Mike Young was the second one to offer me at Wofford. I love Mike Young. I think they have a good thing going there at Virginia Tech. That’s a good program.”

