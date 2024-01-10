Though he holds two dozen offers, only five options remain in the hunt, according to one of his trainers, Cedrick Wilson of National Playmakers Academy.

LSU, Louisville, Oregon, and Purdue join Virginia Tech on the finalists list for the No. 36 overall prospect and No. 7 cornerback nationally in the 2025 class. Grant is also the No. 2 rising senior in Tennessee. He will choose between those options on Sunday.

Virginia Tech previously made a cit for Grant when he trimmed to 10 schools back in June. Oregon hadn't offered at the time and was not on that list. Those who were but missed the cut are Arkansas, Miami (Fla.), Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, and Tennessee. Grant has held a Hokies offer since last January, but did not make his way to Blacksburg for a game this Fall. He does have a couple connections to Virginia Tech - in addition to his location within six-hour footprint and Brent Pry and Chris Marve's strong connections back to the Nashville area. Rising VT redshirt freshman Chance Fitzgerald and sophomore safety Mose Phillips are from the area, and trained with NPA as high school players.

With a decision coming this weekend, however, it seems as though a program that hasn't had the opportunity to give Grant the full visit experience has an uphill battle against Purdue (to which he has long been leaning) and others.