Tariq Hayer bonds with Jones and Bowen at Hokie Fest

Virginia Tech offered Upper Marlboro (Md.) St. Mary Ryken 2025 athlete Tariq Hayer at the end of May. Scheduling issues meant that the cornerback was unable to see the campus for quite some time.

At long last, the 6-0, 175-pounder - who will play at DC St. John's for his final three high school seasons - made his way to Blacksburg over the weekend, and the staff's Hokie Fest recruiting event exceeded his expectations.