No. 19 is in for Justin Fuente and Virginia Tech! College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy running back Tahj Gary has committed.

The 5-8, 210-pounder is a three-star ranked the No. 63 senior in Georgia and No. 35 tailback nationally. He joins fellow running back Keshawn King in the class, with a complementary skillset. Gary is a pure bruiser, while King is a more versatile every-down back.

Gary has run 65 times for 652 yards (10.0 per rush) with seven touchdowns this season. Those numbers are made all the more impressive by a pair of factors: he shares the ball with quarterback Mike Wright and several other running backs, and plays stiff competition in the metro Atlanta area.

He is the 19th commitment in a class that may reach as many as 20 depending on the availability of top prospects and attrition from the current roster, and joins King as the running backs in the group.

