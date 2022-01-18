Surber sees Blacksburg

In their effort to lock down the Commonwealth of Virginia, the new Hokies coaches hosted an in-state-heavy junior day Saturday.

One of the prospects in attendance came from a familiar program: Nokesville (Va.) Patriot. That school brought defensive back Jalen Stroman to VT in the Class of 2023, and three-star offensive lineman Cole Surber could be the next Power-5 signing from the program.

Already holding offers from programs in the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, and SEC, he made his way down from the DMV region to Blacksburg over the weekend.