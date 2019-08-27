Summer look: Pittsburgh
After handling the Panthers in the first two years of the Justin Fuente era, the Hokies took a major step back last season.
Pittsburgh enters its fifth year under Pat Narduzzi as the reigning Coastal Division champion. Should Virginia Tech be able to regain the title they see as rightfully theirs?
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news