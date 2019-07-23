News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-23 10:40:22 -0500') }} football Edit

Summer look: Miami

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

The return to glory for Miami has been predicted for nearly two decades now, and while it's never happened, they're only a couple years removed from the ACC Championship game - their first appearance in that game - even though it ended with the most lopsided score in ACC title game history.

What should we expect from a new head coach and revitalized program?

Nlnhgwxrcgbkg5aelnfb

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}