With the recent contact period now in the rear-view mirror, Rivals.com takes a look at 2025 prospects from the states of Kentucky and Tennessee that added some significant offers to their resumes.

*****

Advertisement

The three-star cornerback has picked up a flood of offers throughout the month of January - West Virginia, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Missouri, Georgia Tech, and Mississippi State among the group. Starr took a Jr. Day visits with Mississippi State in January and will likely see his stock continue to rise throughout the spring.

*****

Utah, Florida, Virginia Tech, Michigan State, and Boston College are the latest schools to offer Mills-Knight in the month of January. The three-star has taken Jr. Day visits to Vanderbilt and Ole Miss in recent weeks. The Rebels also got Mills-Knight on campus for a game during the season and have made a strong early impression so far.

*****

Tennessee, Indiana, Miami, Ole Miss, Wake Forest, Kentucky, West Virginia have recently entered the mix for the budding three-star safety and current Vanderbilt commitment. Lawrence remains committed to the Commodores and was back in Nashville for a visit over the weekend. However, he's also exploring other options, having taken Jr. Day trips to West Virginia and Virginia Tech in January.

*****

Mattingly is an athletic tight end that can use his size as a mismatch on the outside or on the line of scrimmage. He's coming off a stellar junior season, hauling in 46 catches for 956 yards and 14 touchdowns during his junior season. Indiana and Georgia Tech recently extended new offers, joining other power five options in West Virginia, Vanderbilt, and Duke.

*****

Taylor is a two-way player for his team that shines at outside linebacker and running back. So far, he's stockpiled a nice offer list from the likes of Vanderbilt and other high-profile programs from the group of five level. However, Auburn recently came in with an offer on January 30th and that could lead to more power five programs getting involved for the 6-foot-1, 190-pound talent.

*****