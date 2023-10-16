BLACKSBURG - The Hokies' repeated attacks did not come to fruition as Notre Dame's lone goal was enough to earn the Fighting Irish their 7th win on the season.

Heading into Friday night's matchup against the Irish, the Hokies hadn't won since late September in a 3-2 win against the High Point Panthers. Since then, the Hokies collected two losses (one including a heartbreaking last-minute goal for the Clemson Tigers) and one draw. However, as the Hokies took to Thompson Field on BELIEVE Night, they were committed to forcing a different result.

Senior Conor Pugh was on fire heading into the night his two goals in his previous three games earned him a start at left forward. Fullback Noe Uwimana, who leads the Hokies in goal contributions, came into the night with two goals and three assists thus far.

For the Irish, it was right forward Matthew Roou who claimed the title of head talisman as his seven goals tied him for second in the ACC.

The Hokies earned the first meaningful chance of the night as a sweeping ball from the midfield line and a header into the Pughs' path, meant Pugh was well on his way to goal. His angle for his shot was quickly closed and he was forced to try and steer the ball towards the Irish far post and was quickly intercepted off the line, clearing any danger for the 8th-ranked side.

Tech did not relent as they forced another great chance in minute 31 as Uwimana's edge of the box cross, glanced off the head of Pugh and was escorted out of bounds.

As the first half began to draw to its final minutes, Notre Dame was eager to create a meaningful attempt and it came to them as KK Baffour's winding free kick narrowly missed the Hokies goal. Baffour would have another chance as the clock entered its final minute.

It started with great hold-up play from Irish forward Michael Rossi who gently slid the ball into the path of Nolan Spicer. Spicer was able to pick his head up and find Baffour who was running parallel to the freshman.

Once Baffour collected possession he had acres of space and chopped his way just inside the half circle, however, his shot could not follow suit of the excellent play as Hokie goaltender Timi Adams ended up making a relatively comfortable save.

The Hokies were able to carve a last-second opportunity as Uwimana's cross whizzed by everyone in the box, and forced Irish goaltender Bryan Dowd to parry the ball straight into the feet of unmarked Carter Hensley. Hensley's shot across the face of goal was once again cleared off the line. The Irish's second goal-line clearance of the night.

The Irish opened the second 45 in a frenzy as nine minutes in they were awarded a penalty thanks to Uwimana, who stuck his foot into the path of Irish forward Daniel Russo.

Defender Paddy Burns stepped up to the spot and was immediately jawed at by Adams. Adams's smack talk would be successful as Burns's penalty rattled off the post and away for an Irish corner.

As the second half progressed, the Hokies did not waiver as another chance fell to the feet of Isaiah Byrd, yet Byrd skied the shot, leaving forward Andy Sullins squared in front of the net, with no defender in sight.

With 18 minutes to go, the deadlock would be broken as a long throw into the Hokies six-yard box allowed Mitch Ferguson to glance a header across the face of goal to the feet of Roou, who picked up goal number eight on the campaign.

Roous' goal would ultimately seal the game as neither side could collect much momentum through the final minutes, and ultimately it resulted in another heartbreaking loss for the Hokies.

The Hokies fall to 3-5-4 and will now travel to Charlotte N.C. to face Queens in an attempt to garner some momentum as just four games remain until ACC tournament play begins.