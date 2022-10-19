During the Hokies' bye week, star players Kaleb Smith and Chamarri Conner took the time to discuss what happens during a typical bye week, along with discussing next week's game plan and the development of the teams younger players.

Both players preached that this week is vital in order to recover physically and to continue to iron out any kinks. The bye week comes after a difficult loss which saw Virginia Tech's comeback efforts fall just short in a 20-14 loss to a Miami team that improved to 3-3 with the win in Lane Stadium.

Smith, who had three receptions for 26 yards against the Canes, was asked if the offense had been able to review film for the NC State game next Thursday. He responded that they have highlighted NC State safety Tanner Ingle as a player to watch out for. Yet Smith stressed that the offense never lets the opponent dictate their game plan and was quoted “If we still want to take a deep shot, we will.”.

Senior defensive back Chamarri Conner was congratulated by members of the press after it was confirmed that he has played in 44 straight games as a Hokie. He went on to state how blessed he is to have been able to achieve such a feat.

When asked about the development of players throughout this week off, Conner feels as if this week is crucial for younger players to get reps, particularly within the defensive backfield.. He went on to point out that true sophomore Jalen Stroman and true freshman Mansoor Delane have excelled this season and he looks forward to seeing them develop as the season progresses.

Although the Hokies have a bye week they will still have a quick turnaround, as next Thursday they travel to Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C. to take on inter-division rivals NC State at 7:30.