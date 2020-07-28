HokieHaven - Skyler Bell working on college decision

With his season cancelled this fall, wide receiver Skyler Bell is taking an even closer look at his recruiting as he continues to work towards making a college decision. Right now, the 6-foot-1, 185-pound Bell is primarily focused on five schools.

“Iowa, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Rutgers, and Virginia Tech,” said Bell.

A commitment might not be that far off, although there is a chance Bell and his family still try to take some college visits, on their own, during the NCAA dead period this summer.

"Right now, me and my family are very close to a decision," Bell said. "We might be visiting a couple campuses soon, but we are close.”

"If I do take some visits, it will most likely be Notre Dame, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Virginia Tech,” said Bell.

At Iowa, which was one of the first schools to offer Bell, he has a former high school teammate in wide receiver Diante Vines, who reported to campus in June for his freshman year with the Hawkeyes.

"He loves it," Bell said of Vines. "He’s had nothing but great things to say, especially with everything going on out there. He said he’ll be honest with me and I haven’t heard any complaints."

Bell, who is still hopeful they might get to play their season in the spring at Taft, said he has not set a decision date at this point, but it could be before the end of the summer if things go according to plan.

A three-star prospect, Bell has earned scholarship offers from Iowa, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Rutgers, Virginia Tech, Northwestern, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest, Virginia, Temple, Connecticut, Buffalo, Princeton, Old Dominion, and Massachusetts during the recruiting process.

As a junior, Bell finished the season with 36 catches for 549 yards and eight touchdowns plus had 316 yards on kickoff returns and a pair of touchdowns on special teams.

See highlights from Bell's junior year at Taft in the video below.