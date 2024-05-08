The grassroots season is in full swing, as college prospects all over the country have begun showcasing their skills at high-level events from coast to coast. Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy has spent the last three weekends on the road at various events in various time zones and shares a handful of players that have helped their stock over the last month below.

The 6-foot-7 Ament seems to get a bit more polished with each month, and it’s clear he’s been working on his ball-handling this spring. In an era where versatility reigns above all, the long, athletic Ament’s developing guard skills have him looking every bit the top-10 prospect. His potential is turning to production quickly and it won’t be long before his skill set has NBA GMs talking. Yes, Ament is already highly ranked but he looks even better than the number next to his name indicates. Programs in the mix: Virginia, Virginia Tech, Indiana and Duke are among the programs to watch.

*****

Magwood has always been known as a score-first guard and still carries that well-earned reputation, but functioning as the point guard of one of the top grassroots teams on any circuit has allowed the 6-foot-3 guard to flash his improved facilitation ability and showcase his court vision. Magwood has shined brightly running with a stacked Team Loaded squad and is the floor general for the undefeated group.. The four-star prospect has looked as well-rounded as ever and is now blending his three-level scoring prowess with a knack for getting his talented teammates good looks. The Oak Hill Academy standout is a near lock to charge well into the top 100 when the Rivals150 refreshes. Programs in the mix: West Virginia and Georgia Tech seem most active now, but expect other high-majors to join the fray this summer.

*****

The 5-foot-9 Mallory will always be hamstrung from a rankings perspective due to his lack of length, but the Team Thrill point guard has a skill set that will certainly translate to the high-major level. The hot-scoring Mallory plays bigger than his size because of a strong build and impressive athleticism, and has a knack for finishing through much larger defenders. Add his reliable long-range jumper and tight handle, and Mallory looks like a guard capable of helping any number of high-major programs. There’s simply no arguing with his production or ability, even if his long-term potential as a pro prospect may be capped. Programs in the mix: Maryland and Virginia are both involved with Mallory. Each would provide him an opportunity to stay close to his DMV-area home, but new programs will likely join the fray if the point guard keeps up his current level of play.

*****

Mingo has been steadily rising up the rankings for months now, but it seems as though it’s high time for his offer list to begin to match his output. The 6-foot-1 guard is showing himself to be a high-level perimeter defender in addition to a capable scorer and plus athlete while running with the PSA Cardinals in the EYBL this spring. He should see the spoils of his work arrive in the form of additional opportunities in the coming months. Mingo is already ranked relatively highly and may creep up a touch more this summer, but his offer list is what should be impacted most by his stock-rising start to the grassroots season. Programs in the mix: Notre Dame, Penn State, Wake Forest and California seem like the serious players for the time being, but it’s impossible to rule out a late-arriving offer or two.

*****

Mullins has been a big reason for his Indiana Elite team’s undefeated start to addias 3SSB play. The 6-foot-5 guard has plenty of upside left in him as he’ll need to add significant weight, but he’s playing the best basketball of his young career at the moment and averaged 20 points and 2.6 assists over the course of five games last weekend. Mullins is a multi-sport athlete with a reliable long-range jumper and the frame to add muscle and the ability to create for himself. He’s played much better than his current ranking this spring and should move up the Rivals150 come June. Programs in the mix: Indiana, Notre Dame and Purdue have all prioritized Mullins.

*****